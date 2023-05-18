Legal drinking in outdoor public spaces on the horizon in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Allowance for drinking in outdoor public spaces across Saskatchewan could be implemented as early as Tuesday.

The Government of Saskatchewan said as of May 23, municipalities and park authorities in the province have the power to decide if public spaces like parks can allow people to drink alcohol on site.

“Municipalities and park authorities know what works in their communities and these changes will give them the flexibility to make their own decisions about allowing public alcohol consumption in parks and outdoor spaces,” said Lori Carr, Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

“Our government will continue to look at ways to modernize Saskatchewan’s liquor laws while balancing the responsible use of alcohol.”

A bylaw will need to be passed to allow drinking in outdoor public spaces.

The province said provincial rules around liquor consumption will continue to apply in designated spaces.