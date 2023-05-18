Menu

Canada

Legal drinking in outdoor public spaces on the horizon in Saskatchewan

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 11:43 am
Click to play video: 'Would Saskatchewan residents consume alcohol in public parks if it was legal?'
Would Saskatchewan residents consume alcohol in public parks if it was legal?
WATCH: Regina residents shared their thoughts on the proposal to allow alcohol consumption in public parks across Saskatchewan on Thursday. Some residents say they would but not in an uncontrolled setting – May 4, 2023
Allowance for drinking in outdoor public spaces across Saskatchewan could be implemented as early as Tuesday.

The Government of Saskatchewan said as of May 23, municipalities and park authorities in the province have the power to decide if public spaces like parks can allow people to drink alcohol on site.

Click to play video: 'Mixed reactions follow Saskatchewan government’s plan to allow drinking in the park'
Mixed reactions follow Saskatchewan government’s plan to allow drinking in the park

“Municipalities and park authorities know what works in their communities and these changes will give them the flexibility to make their own decisions about allowing public alcohol consumption in parks and outdoor spaces,” said Lori Carr, Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

“Our government will continue to look at ways to modernize Saskatchewan’s liquor laws while balancing the responsible use of alcohol.”

A bylaw will need to be passed to allow drinking in outdoor public spaces.

The province said provincial rules around liquor consumption will continue to apply in designated spaces.

Click to play video: 'New program for alcohol in Vancouver parks approved'
New program for alcohol in Vancouver parks approved
