Crime

B.C. Ferrari impounded after clocked at 161 km/h with dog on driver’s lap on Highway 1

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 10:33 am
BC Highway patrol View image in full screen
A white Ferrari was impounded by police after being caught speeding on Highway 1. BC Highway Patrol
A Lower Mainland driver has been charged with multiple counts after a speeding Ferrari was caught on Highway 1 in Popkum on May 14.

BC Highway Patrol said they clocked the car travelling at 161 km/h after watching the exotic car “making multiple lane changes and overtaking other vehicles,” around 12:30 p.m.

After pulling the car over, officers discovered the driver had a bulldog on his lap.

Click to play video: 'B.C. municipal worker hit and killed by speeding car'
B.C. municipal worker hit and killed by speeding car

“Driving any vehicle at this rate of speed with or without an animal on your lap is dangerous for all involved,” said Const. Blair Fuller.

“Driving with a pet on your lap can interfere with your ability to safely control the vehicle.”

The driver was identified as a man in his 30s and is facing numerous charges related to the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

The car was impounded, police said.

BC Highway Patrol is also reminding British Columbians that May is “High-Risk Driving Awareness month,” and police agencies across the province are stepping up enforcement of dangerous driving behaviours.

Click to play video: 'ICBC and police put media behind the wheel for speeding crackdown'
ICBC and police put media behind the wheel for speeding crackdown
Highway 1BC RCMPBC Highway PatrolBC SpeedingFerrari impoundedHighway 1 speedingHighway 1 FerrariPopkum
