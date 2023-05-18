Menu

Canada

Toronto woman wanted for uttering death threats, harassment

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 9:10 am
Candace Greenwood, 39. View image in full screen
Candace Greenwood, 39. Toronto police
Toronto police say they are searching for a woman wanted for several offences, including possession of a weapon, uttering death threats and harassment.

Investigators said on Tuesday, officers responded to calls for someone with a knife in the Warden Avenue and Danforth Road area.

Police said 39-year-old Candace Greenwood is also wanted for mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation.

Greenwood is described as five feet six inches tall and 120 pounds with a thin build and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, grey track pants with a vertical black stripe down the side and white sneakers.

Trending Now

Police said she may be operating a blue 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Ontario licence plate BK46 101. The truck has a blue cap covering the bed, they added.

