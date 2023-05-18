N.S. man, 82, dies after house collapse in Stewiacke

Send this page to someone via email

An 82-year-old man has died after a house collapse in Stewiacke, N.S., Wednesday morning.

In a statement, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said police, fire services and EHS responded to a report on Kitchener Street shortly before noon.

“First responders were initially provided information that a person was doing demolition/renovations inside the home and became trapped inside when it collapsed,” the statement said.

“First responders were able to enter the structure and located the person. Unfortunately, the 82-year-old man was pronounced deceased.”

The deceased was identified as the homeowner during efforts to extricate him.

Police say the home had been subject to a demolition order, but found that no demolition was taking place when it collapsed.

While investigators initially believed it was a workplace accident and contacted the Department of Labour, it was determined that it was not.

The incident remains under investigation.