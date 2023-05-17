Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man charged after car driven at worshippers at 2 Toronto mosques: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 7:04 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with what police are calling an “anti-Islamic hate-motivated investigation.”

Toronto police said on April 6 between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., officers received calls for service at two Scarborough mosques — one in the Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road area, the other in the Lawrence Avenue East and Midland Avenue area.

Police said the suspect was allegedly driving a vehicle, attended the mosques, entered the parking lot and attempted to hit worshippers and other vehicles.

Officers said the suspect then allegedly went to the Scarborough Town Centre.

Police said once inside the mall, the man allegedly harassed and threatened “several customers,” shouting anti-Islamic and derogatory comments at them.

Police said on May 3, 28-year-old Sharan Karunakaran was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

He has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance, two counts of assault with a weapon, five counts of criminal harassment, uttering threats of bodily harm, assault, indecent exhibition in a public place and committing an indecent act with the intent to insult or offend another.

Police said the accused was also charged by York Regional Police on April 7 “in relation to a separate incident that occurred at a mosque in Markham.”

Officers said Karunakaran is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTPSMan ArrestedCrime Torontomosque attackhate motivated investigation
