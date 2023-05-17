Girl, 10, suffers critical injuries after being struck while crossing Montreal street

Send this page to someone via email

A 10-year-old girl is in hospital in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a street in Montreal’s Lachine borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said it happened at around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday on St-Antoine Street, near 32nd Avenue.

Gauthier said preliminary information obtained by officers indicate the child was struck by a driver going east on St-Antoine Street and driving at low speed.

“She crossed at a location where there was no crosswalk,” Gauthier said of the young victim.

When officers arrived, the girl was lying unconscious on the street.

Gauthier said she was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. As of 7 p.m., she remained in “critical but stable condition,” according to a police update.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Gauthier said the 55-year-old man was in shock but was not taken to hospital for treatment.

Collision experts are investigating the incident.