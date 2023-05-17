Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers trim training camp roster

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 7:33 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made 11 cuts to get down to the 75-man limit.

All nine CFL teams had to trim their roster to 75 players plus non-counters by midnight on Tuesday.

The Bombers let go of four players on offence, a special teamer, and another six defensive players, but there were no big surprises in the second major cutdown of training camp.

Released from the roster:

QB – Billy Hall

Receiver – Timothy Knuettel

OL – Payton Muljo

OL – Brandon Sanford

P – Devin Anctil

DT – Julius Turner

Story continues below advertisement

DL – Jadrian Taylor

LB – Christian Dixon

DB – Deuce Wallace

DB – Gee Stanley

DB – Charles-Antoine Beaulieu

The Bombers are now down to just four quarterbacks on their roster after cutting Hall. It leaves QBs Zach Collaros, Dru Brown, Josh Jones and Tyrrell Pigrome battling for the three jobs.

The Bombers also placed receiver/returner Janarion Grant on the suspended list. Grant has yet to practice in the first four days of camp.

“Needs some time,” said head coach Mike O’Shea. “Personal reasons.”

Story continues below advertisement

The club also signed two more players. Receiver Sean Coyne and defensive tackle Keenan Agnew were added to the roster. Neither player has any CFL experience.

Trending Now

Blue Bombers hopefuls return to the field on Thursday at IG Field starting at 9 a.m.

The Bombers’ first exhibition game is on the road on May 27 against the Edmonton Elks.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Interview – May 10'
RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Interview – May 10
Winnipeg SportsCFLWinnipeg Blue BombersBlue BombersBlue Bombers Training CampBombers Training CampBombers rosterroster cuts
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers