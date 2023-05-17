Winnipeg Blue Bombers trim training camp roster

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made 11 cuts to get down to the 75-man limit.

All nine CFL teams had to trim their roster to 75 players plus non-counters by midnight on Tuesday.

The Bombers let go of four players on offence, a special teamer, and another six defensive players, but there were no big surprises in the second major cutdown of training camp.

Released from the roster:

QB – Billy Hall

Receiver – Timothy Knuettel

OL – Payton Muljo

OL – Brandon Sanford

P – Devin Anctil

DT – Julius Turner

DL – Jadrian Taylor

LB – Christian Dixon

DB – Deuce Wallace

DB – Gee Stanley

DB – Charles-Antoine Beaulieu

The Bombers are now down to just four quarterbacks on their roster after cutting Hall. It leaves QBs Zach Collaros, Dru Brown, Josh Jones and Tyrrell Pigrome battling for the three jobs.

The Bombers also placed receiver/returner Janarion Grant on the suspended list. Grant has yet to practice in the first four days of camp.

“Needs some time,” said head coach Mike O’Shea. “Personal reasons.”

"You choose the okay job with great people, and this doesn't happen to be an okay job, it happens to be a great job." Coach O'Shea spoke to the media following day four of training camp:

— Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) May 17, 2023

The club also signed two more players. Receiver Sean Coyne and defensive tackle Keenan Agnew were added to the roster. Neither player has any CFL experience.

Blue Bombers hopefuls return to the field on Thursday at IG Field starting at 9 a.m.

The Bombers’ first exhibition game is on the road on May 27 against the Edmonton Elks.