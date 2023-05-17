Winnipeg Blue Bombers trim training camp roster

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made 11 cuts to get down to the 75-man limit.
All nine CFL teams had to trim their roster to 75 players plus non-counters by midnight on Tuesday.
The Bombers let go of four players on offence, a special teamer, and another six defensive players, but there were no big surprises in the second major cutdown of training camp.
Released from the roster:
QB – Billy Hall
Receiver – Timothy Knuettel
OL – Payton Muljo
OL – Brandon Sanford
P – Devin Anctil
DT – Julius Turner
DL – Jadrian Taylor
LB – Christian Dixon
DB – Deuce Wallace
DB – Gee Stanley
DB – Charles-Antoine Beaulieu
The Bombers are now down to just four quarterbacks on their roster after cutting Hall. It leaves QBs Zach Collaros, Dru Brown, Josh Jones and Tyrrell Pigrome battling for the three jobs.
The Bombers also placed receiver/returner Janarion Grant on the suspended list. Grant has yet to practice in the first four days of camp.
“Needs some time,” said head coach Mike O’Shea. “Personal reasons.”
The club also signed two more players. Receiver Sean Coyne and defensive tackle Keenan Agnew were added to the roster. Neither player has any CFL experience.
Blue Bombers hopefuls return to the field on Thursday at IG Field starting at 9 a.m.
The Bombers’ first exhibition game is on the road on May 27 against the Edmonton Elks.
Comments