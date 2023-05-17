Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Okanagan firefighters helping battle wildfires in northeastern B.C.

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 8:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Okanagan firefighters help fight wildfires in northeastern B.C.'
Okanagan firefighters help fight wildfires in northeastern B.C.
Okanagan firefighters help fight wildfires in northeastern B.C.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A longtime Kelowna firefighter spent Wednesday training a new batch of recruits.

Come Saturday, though, his focus — and location — will shift dramatically.

Larry Keating says he and two other colleagues will be travelling to fire-ravaged areas near Fort St. John to relieve three other Kelowna firefighters.

Click to play video: 'Evacuation alert rescinded for 20,000 Fort St. John residents'
Evacuation alert rescinded for 20,000 Fort St. John residents

An evacuation alert issued for Fort St. John was rescinded on Wednesday morning, and the wildfire that triggered it is still deemed to be burning out of control.

Story continues below advertisement

There are now four fires in the area making up the North Peace Fire Complex.

“We’ll be doing some structure protection, as well as basically patrols to make sure that the fire hasn’t encroached into the city limits and or any of the properties or outlying areas,” Keating told Global News. “So that’s that’s our task.”

Along with sending three members north, the fire department is also dispatching one of its trucks.

“We look to our crews to see if we have crews who are available to go and are willing to go up for that period of time. They have to deploy for 14 days,” said Dwight Seymour, deputy fire chief with the Kelowna Fire Department (KFD).

Click to play video: 'Alberta wildfires: Officials confirm firefighter seriously injured'
Alberta wildfires: Officials confirm firefighter seriously injured

In addition to Kelowna firefighters, three members from Lake Country and Peachland’s fire chief are also lending helping hands.

Story continues below advertisement

Lake Country is also sending up a command truck and a water tender, while Peachland is also lending a command truck.

Seymour said local support is part of an interagency agreement with B.C.’s Wildfire Service.

“We’re asked, as a membership, whether we have the ability or the time to go up. And, of course, we try and give back to the community,” Seymour said.

“So yeah, we’re willing to go up there and try and make this situation a little better for those folks out there.”

He added that willingness to help is usually very high.

“That’s why we get into this job; to help the public and help others. This is just another example of that,” Seymour said.

Trending Now

“So when we ask our guys, we usually get more who are willing to go than what we actually are allowed to send, because they all want to help and help another community.”

Click to play video: 'Evacuation alert rescinded for 20,000 Fort St. John residents'
Evacuation alert rescinded for 20,000 Fort St. John residents

Kelowna firefighters know all too well how critical support is during fire season.

Story continues below advertisement

Seymour pointed to the 2003 Okanagan Mountain fire that devastated Kelowna, and the help that the city received.

“We had apparatus and firefighters from across B.C. coming to help us,” Seymour said.

“We want to make sure that we’re paying it forward and that we’re doing the same thing because tomorrow could be when we’re asking for resources to come here.”

It’s a sentiment echoed by Keating, who leaves for the firefront on Saturday.

“It’s the right thing to do,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Officials warn Drayton Valley residents ongoing fire poses risks'
Officials warn Drayton Valley residents ongoing fire poses risks
Kelownacentral okanaganWildfiresBC wildfiresKelowna Fire DepartmentWildfire SeasonFires in northeastern B.C.Helping with wildfiresNortheaster B.C.Okanagan firefighters help with fire near Fort St. John
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers