Crime

Man, 28, charged after woman sexually assaulted along Toronto walking trail: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 5:02 pm
Brenden Herman, 28, has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say. Toronto police / handout
A 28-year-old Toronto man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.

Toronto police said on Sunday at around 1:15 p.m., a woman was walking on a trail at the south end of Chine Drive.

Officers said a man allegedly emerged from the bush, had a verbal altercation with the woman before sexually assaulting her.

Police said the suspect was last seen running toward Brimley Road.

A day later, at around 10:30 a.m., police said another woman was walking on the same trail.

Officers said the same man allegedly approached the woman and had a verbal altercation with her.

“The verbal interaction made the women uncomfortable and she fled the area,” police allege in a news release.

Police said on Friday, a woman was in the Scarboro Crescent Park area when the same man allegedly approached her and “had an interaction with her which made her feel uncomfortable.”

Officers said the man then allegedly followed her as she fled and then eventually left the park.

According to police, on Wednesday, 28-year-old Brenden Herman from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with sexual assault and criminal harassment.

Police said investigators are concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

