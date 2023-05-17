Winnipeg man in hot water after stun guns seized at border, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing charges related to illegally importing a firearm after a package of stun guns destined for his mailbox was intercepted by border agents in Vancouver in January.

After getting the tip from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Winnipeg police found the suspect earlier this month and arrested him without incident.

The man, 38, was released with conditions.

“We’re taking action to keep our communities safe – seizing illegal weapons and ensuring those who break the law are held accountable,” said CBSA Prairie Director Lisa Laurencelle-Peace in a statement.

“I want to recognize and thank our CBSA officers and the Winnipeg Police Service for their collaboration and their continued vigilance at our borders and in our communities.”