Crime

Winnipeg man in hot water after stun guns seized at border, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 4:59 pm
A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) patch is seen on an officer. View image in full screen
A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) patch is seen on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A Winnipeg man is facing charges related to illegally importing a firearm after a package of stun guns destined for his mailbox was intercepted by border agents in Vancouver in January.

After getting the tip from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Winnipeg police found the suspect earlier this month and arrested him without incident.

The man, 38, was released with conditions.

“We’re taking action to keep our communities safe – seizing illegal weapons and ensuring those who break the law are held accountable,” said CBSA Prairie Director Lisa Laurencelle-Peace in a statement.

“I want to recognize and thank our CBSA officers and the Winnipeg Police Service for their collaboration and their continued vigilance at our borders and in our communities.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police, Border Services arrest man accused of making, selling 3D-printed ‘ghost guns’'
Winnipeg police, Border Services arrest man accused of making, selling 3D-printed ‘ghost guns’
