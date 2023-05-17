Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ford ‘disappointed’ in feds’ handling of rocky Stellantis deal for EV battery plant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2023 3:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Feds ‘confident’ Stellantis deal will go forward but Ontario should pay ‘fair share’: Champagne'
Feds ‘confident’ Stellantis deal will go forward but Ontario should pay ‘fair share’: Champagne
RELATED: François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said Tuesday that he’s “confident” the deal with Dutch manufacturing company Stellantis would go forward despite the company’s announcement Monday they had shut down production on a $5-billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Windsor, Ont. However, he called on the Ontario government to “pay their fair share.”
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he doesn’t know what the federal government means as it calls for the province to pay its “fair share” in a deal with automaker Stellantis that appears to be in jeopardy.

Ford says the province and federal government are working hard to ensure Stellantis doesn’t pull out of jointly building an electric vehicle battery plant with LG Energy Solution in Windsor, Ont., but he is “disappointed” with how Ottawa has handled the issue.

Stellantis says the federal government has confirmed in writing five times that it would match production incentives under the United States’ Inflation Reduction Act but has not delivered on those commitments so construction at the site has stopped.

Federal ministers are now saying they want Ontario to pay its “fair share” in order to make the deal happen.

Trending Now

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says today that Canada is pouring $120 billion over more than 10 years into a green industrial strategy, and to ensure fairness, provinces that benefit from those investments need to “pay their share.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ford says the province signed its own deal with Stellantis for a $500-million capital contribution — the same amount committed to Volkswagen for an electric vehicle battery facility in St. Thomas, Ont. — and Ontario hasn’t been involved in the federal government’s production incentive discussions.

More on Toronto
More on Canada
Doug FordOntario politicsFord governmentWindsorTrudeau GovernmentLGstellantisWindsor Stellantis
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers