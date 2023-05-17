Menu

Crime

Drugs seized, 2 arrested in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 2:32 pm
Cobourg and Port Hope police seized a number of drugs and arrested two people on May 17, 2023. View image in full screen
Cobourg and Port Hope police seized a number of drugs and arrested two people on May 17, 2023. Cobourg Police Service
Two Cobourg, Ont., residents face drug-related charges following an investigation by police in Cobourg and Port Hope.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, as part of an investigation launched earlier in the spring, on Wednesday officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Theatre Road and Highway 2 in Cobourg.

Police located fentanyl, hydromorphone pills, heroin, cocaine and Canadian currency. Two people were arrested.

A search warrant was later executed at a residence on Division Street in Cobourg, where police located crystal methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, psilocybin and LSD tablets.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $77,500 consisting of approximately 123 grams of fentanyl, 104 grams of crystal meth, 16.5 grams of heroin, 145 grams of cocaine and 12 grams of psilocybin.

A 35-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were charged with six drug-trafficking charges, three counts of drug possession and one count of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Both were held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Cobourg.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-372-6821 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

