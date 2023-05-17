Okanagan weather: Wildfire smoke drifts into region

Send this page to someone via email

Pack away that sunscreen — for Wednesday, anyway.

Environment Canada was projecting another hot, sunny week for the Okanagan, but that changed overnight. On Wednesday morning, residents and visitors awoke to dull, grey skies as smoke from wildfires in Alberta and northern B.C. drifted southwards into the region.

In Kelowna, the forecast was calling for temperatures of up to 30 C for Wednesday. However, wildfire smoke acts as an unwanted filter, so it’s unlikely the mercury will reach that figure, though it will still be a warm day.

View image in full screen A screenshot of projected smoke forecast for Thursday at 8 a.m., from wildfires burning in Alberta and northern B.C. FireSmoke.ca

Further, the region’s air quality should worsen throughout Wednesday due to a wind shift, though it should improve drastically later Thursday and into the long weekend as a southwesterly airflow re-establishes itself over the area.

Currently, the Okanagan’s air quality health index (AQHI) was rated as low as of 10 a.m., though Kamloops was rated at moderate (6 ranking).

The AQHI has four levels: Low risk (1-3), moderate risk (4-6), high risk (7-10) and very high risk (10-plus).

Visit the province’s AQHI website for more information.