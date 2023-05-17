Wildfire smoke covers the Prairie skies in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

With wildfires in northern Saskatchewan and Alberta, smoke is covering the sky throughout the province with a thick haze.

According to Environment Canada, the air quality health index is above 10, which is a very high health risk.

Environment Canada stated that a cold front moving southwards through southern Saskatchewan is concentrating smoke from wildfires.

“As this front progresses southeastwards today, it will drag a narrow band of thicker smoke through the remaining southeastern corner of the province,” Environment Canada said. “Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.”

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement early Wednesday morning stating that values of 10+, or very high risk, are occurring.

People with respiratory issues or heart disease, seniors, children, pregnant women and those who work outdoors are at a higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by the wildfire smoke.

“Speak with your health care provider about developing a management plan for wildfire smoke events and maintaining a supply of necessary medications at home and always carrying these medications with you during wildfire season,” the statement said.

“Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you or someone in your care feel unwell. Contact your health care provider or local health authority if you develop severe symptoms or need advice. Check the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) and monitor your symptoms … drinking lots of water can help your body cope with the smoke. Take a break from the smoke at a location in your community where you can find clean, cool air.”

Call the HealthLine 811 for advice on health risks, symptoms and precautions associated with air quality.