Throwback Thursday: U2 and “Zoo Station” (1991)

U2 had a very hard time creating the Achtung Baby album, suffering through writer’s block, false starts, and abandoned sessions. When the album was finally complete, many fans ranked it as their best. It will be the focus of their 25-show run at the new MSG Sphere in Las Vegas started in September.

I saw the Zoo-TV tour several times, the first being at Maple Leaf Gardens in March 1992. The band was so confident in what they’d created that they launched the show with six straight songs from the new album, this being the first. Based on a subway stop in Berlin, it’s an album track that’s still one of my all-time favourite U2 songs.