Fire

Alberta wildfires: Edmonton high school track and field championships postponed due to air quality

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 10:23 am
Alberta wildfires: Smoke triggers air quality warnings across province
With dozens of wildfires burning across Alberta, a shift in the wind has pushed forest fire smoke throughout the province. Heather Yourex-West reports on the worsening air quality, how long the smoke could stick around and the message to Albertans.
Due to ongoing poor air quality resulting from wildfire smoke, organizers of the Edmonton zone senior high track and field championships have postponed the event.

On Tuesday, participants and coaches were warned that if the air quality index was higher than five, organizers would have to postpone or cancel the event.

The air quality index given on the Environment Canada website for Edmonton on Wednesday is at 10+, which is considered very high risk.

“This was a really hard decision to make but we have to prioritize the health and safety of all students and coaches and volunteers and if the index is reading that high, then we have to postpone,” said Michelle Ross, the manager of the Metro Edmonton High School Athletic Association.

The new date for the event will be Wednesday, May 24 or Thursday, May 25.

Edmonton Elks practice impacted by air quality

The Edmonton Elks shifted their practice from outdoors at Commonwealth Stadium on Wednesday to indoors at the Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre fieldhouse due to poor air quality from the wildfire smoke.

The football team started its training camp Sunday to prepare for the upcoming CFL season.

