TTC’s Spadina Station to be decked out with pet adoption posters

The City of Toronto says Spadina subway station will be plastered with digital billboards, vinyl wraps and platform murals of animals needing adoption.

In a joint campaign with the City, Toronto Animal Services, the TTC, and Pet Valu, the images will showcase cats, dogs, guinea pigs and rabbits that are all in need of a new home.

“We are thrilled to offer an eye-catching and impactful campaign to promote responsible pet ownership,” TTC CEO Rick Leary said.

The City said each animal has been named after a TTC subway station.

Each animal also has a profile that matches the neighbouring community; for example two-year-old Jane, a Bernese Mountain dog, who loves late night runs on Bloor West.

There is also Clair, a guinea pig that the City said loves to strut her stuff to salsa.

Ten other pets are featured in the campaign, the City said. The campaign begins Wednesday and runs until June 15.

“Transit riders at TTC Spadina Station can expect to be overwhelmed by cuteness,” the City said. “To promote the benefits of pet adoption and responsible pet ownership.”

The City said it encourages anyone who is interested in adopting a pet to research what care is needed, consider the commitment involved and how well the pet would fit with their lifestyle.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from Toronto Animal Services can call 416-338-PAWS to schedule an appointment for a meet and greet.

#CityOfTO partners with TTC and Pet Valu to create the cutest subway station in Toronto News release: https://t.co/NA1vp3tBHj pic.twitter.com/e1yARmPiQZ — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) May 17, 2023