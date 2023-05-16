Man killed in Toronto stabbing identified by police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified the man killed in a stabbing in Toronto on Monday.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on May 15 in the Charles Street and Yonge Street area.

Officers said there was allegedly an altercation between two men, and one was stabbed with a “sharp edged weapon.”

According to police, the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Officers have now identified the victim as 39-year-old Marcus Roberts from Toronto.

Police said 49-year-old Markland Watt from Toronto was located on Tuesday and was arrested.

Officers said he has been charged with first-degree murder and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

