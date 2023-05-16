Suspects sought after man injured trying to stop grocery store theft in north Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A man who tried to stop thieves from leaving a grocery store with a cart full of food was seriously injured, and now Edmonton police are asking for help identifying the suspects.

The assault happened more than three months ago in the northwest Castledowns area, according to a news release Tuesday from the Edmonton Police Service.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, police said officers responded to the assault at a grocery store near Castledowns Road and 153 Avenue.

It was reported to police that two unknown men left the store with a cart full of groceries they didn’t pay for.

Police said the suspects were chased from the store and when a bystander intervened, he was assaulted.

The man suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been released, police said.

The suspects still have not been arrested and now, police are releasing a photo in hopes the public can help identify them.

The first suspect is a man believed to be between 20 and 25 years old, with dark, medium-length hair and some dark facial hair. He was wearing grey sweatpants, black shoes and a black, quilted diamond patterned jacket.

The second suspect is also believed to be in his early to mid-20s with dark hair and of an average height. He was wearing dark pants, a black hoodie with the hood up, and a camouflage jacket over top.

View image in full screen A photo of two suspects believed to have stolen groceries and assaulted a man outside a store near Castledowns Road and 153 Avenue in north Edmonton on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Supplied by the Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.