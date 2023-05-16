Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspects sought after man injured trying to stop grocery store theft in north Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 5:10 pm
Click to play video: 'EPS examines violent crime increases'
EPS examines violent crime increases
WATCH: Violent crime in Edmonton is on the rise. New data makes that clear to Edmonton police and criminologists. EPS says it's connected to 2019 federal bail changes, but some experts say it's more complicated. Morgan Black has more – Apr 22, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man who tried to stop thieves from leaving a grocery store with a cart full of food was seriously injured, and now Edmonton police are asking for help identifying the suspects.

The assault happened more than three months ago in the northwest Castledowns area, according to a news release Tuesday from the Edmonton Police Service.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, police said officers responded to the assault at a grocery store near Castledowns Road and 153 Avenue.

It was reported to police that two unknown men left the store with a cart full of groceries they didn’t pay for.

Police said the suspects were chased from the store and when a bystander intervened, he was assaulted.

The man suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been released, police said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta Sheriffs to help police catch fugitives with outstanding warrants'
Alberta Sheriffs to help police catch fugitives with outstanding warrants

The suspects still have not been arrested and now, police are releasing a photo in hopes the public can help identify them.

The first suspect is a man believed to be between 20 and 25 years old, with dark, medium-length hair and some dark facial hair. He was wearing grey sweatpants, black shoes and a black, quilted diamond patterned jacket.

The second suspect is also believed to be in his early to mid-20s with dark hair and of an average height. He was wearing dark pants, a black hoodie with the hood up, and a camouflage jacket over top.

A photo of two suspects believed to have stolen groceries and assaulted a man outside a store near Castledowns Road and 153 Avenue in north Edmonton on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. View image in full screen
A photo of two suspects believed to have stolen groceries and assaulted a man outside a store near Castledowns Road and 153 Avenue in north Edmonton on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Supplied by the Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police recorded highest number of violent crimes ever in 2022'
Edmonton police recorded highest number of violent crimes ever in 2022
Related News
Edmonton policeedmonton police serviceEdmonton crimenorth EdmontonEdmonton Assaultgrocery store theftCastledownsgrocery store assaultCastledowns crimeCastledowns EdmontonCastledowns RoadEdmonton grocery store theft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers