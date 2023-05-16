Menu

Canada

Man involved in assault, hit-and-run arrested: Portage la Prairie RCMP

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 4:10 pm
A 20-year-old was arrested after he allegedly tackled and threatened a woman with a firearm in Portage la Prairie on May 12. View image in full screen
A 20-year-old was arrested after he allegedly tackled and threatened a woman with a firearm in Portage la Prairie on May 12. Credit Portage la Prairie RCMP
RCMP officers have arrested a man they say assaulted and robbed a woman in Portage la Prairie, Man.

The incident took place on May 12 at approximately 11:45 p.m. Officers said they received a report of an assault on 6th Street NE. A 30-year-old woman was walking with another woman when the suspect allegedly ran towards her, tackled her to the ground and took her phone.

When she got away, police said the suspect chased after her, tackled her again, and threatened her with a firearm. She was able to get away.

The 20-year-old male suspect was arrested after officers located him hiding in a residence on Yellowquill Trail. A loaded makeshift firearm was also seized.  He is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, resisting a peace officer, and charges related to not complying with release orders.

RCMP said the suspect was also involved in a collision with a stolen vehicle earlier that night. They received reports of a hit and run at approx. 10:15 p.m.

