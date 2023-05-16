Elliot Page to launch memoir in Canada with TIFF ‘In Conversation With’ event

Elliot Page is set to speak in Toronto following the release of his memoir “Pageboy” next month.
The “In Conversation With” event hosted by the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on June 16 will serve as the Halifax-born actor’s Canadian book launch.
The conversation will be moderated by filmmaker Chase Joynt, as part of TIFF’s Pride month celebrations.
Page, the Oscar-nominated star of “Juno,” “Inception” and “The Umbrella Academy,” came out as transgender in December 2020.
Trending Now
He continues to star in “The Umbrella Academy” and has also stepped behind the camera, founding Page Boy Productions in 2021.
His memoir is set for release June 6.
More on Entertainment
- Danny Masterson’s rape retrial winding down amid alleged Church of Scientology leak
- Jamie Foxx in rehab facility after mysterious hospitalization: reports
- Martha Stewart, 81, becomes oldest Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model ever
- Kelly Clarkson responds to accusations her show is ‘toxic’ work environment
Comments