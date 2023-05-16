Menu

Entertainment

Elliot Page to launch memoir in Canada with TIFF ‘In Conversation With’ event

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2023 3:02 pm
Elliot Page arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., March 27, 2022. Page is set to speak in Toronto following the release of his memoir "Pageboy" next month. View image in full screen
Elliot Page arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., March 27, 2022. Page is set to speak in Toronto following the release of his memoir "Pageboy" next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Invision-Evan Agostini
Elliot Page is set to speak in Toronto following the release of his memoir “Pageboy” next month.

The “In Conversation With” event hosted by the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on June 16 will serve as the Halifax-born actor’s Canadian book launch.

The conversation will be moderated by filmmaker Chase Joynt, as part of TIFF’s Pride month celebrations.

Page, the Oscar-nominated star of “Juno,” “Inception” and “The Umbrella Academy,” came out as transgender in December 2020.

He continues to star in “The Umbrella Academy” and has also stepped behind the camera, founding Page Boy Productions in 2021.

His memoir is set for release June 6.

TorontoTIFFentertainmentToronto International Film Festivalelliot pageElliot Page bookElliot Page memoirElliot Page TIFF
© 2023 The Canadian Press

