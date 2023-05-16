Stolen car from Lindsay found on its roof in Cameron area: police

See more sharing options

A vehicle reported stolen in Lindsay, Ont., was found on its roof north of the town on Monday night.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers were informed that a black 2005 Toyota Echo was stolen from a driveway on Peel Street sometime between 7:50 p.m. and 8:10 p.m.

Police say the driver left the vehicle running while they were inside a residence for a few minutes and returned to find it missing.

Police say the vehicle was later located on its roof in the area of Chambers and Mark roads in Cameron, about 16 kilometres north of the incident.

It’s the second stolen vehicle incident in as many days in which a vehicle was found damaged.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.