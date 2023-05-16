Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Stolen car from Lindsay found on its roof in Cameron area: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 2:32 pm
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating after a car was stolen on May 15 and found on its roof outside the town.
Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating after a car was stolen on May 15 and found on its roof outside the town. The Canadian Press file
A vehicle reported stolen in Lindsay, Ont., was found on its roof north of the town on Monday night.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers were informed that a black 2005 Toyota Echo was stolen from a driveway on Peel Street sometime between 7:50 p.m. and 8:10 p.m.

Reported stolen Jeep found on fire east of Lindsay, police say

Police say the driver left the vehicle running while they were inside a residence for a few minutes and returned to find it missing.

Police say the vehicle was later located on its roof in the area of Chambers and Mark roads in Cameron, about 16 kilometres north of the incident.

It’s the second stolen vehicle incident in as many days in which a vehicle was found damaged.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

Calgary woman searches for pup’s ashes after truck is stolen
