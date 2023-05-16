Menu

Politics

Battle lines in Toronto mayoral race drawn in campaign’s 1st major debate: experts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2023 1:15 pm
Toronto mayoral election heats up with 1st debate of the campaign
City hall watchers says the first major debate of Toronto’s mayoral byelection appeared to set out the battle lines for the campaign’s second half, as Olivia Chow defended her frontrunner status against a field looking to make up ground.

Myer Siemiatycki, professor emeritus at Toronto Metropolitan University, says Chow handled the brunt of questions from the other four top contenders who attended last night’s debate.

It offered a preview, he says, of the coming weeks as those four candidates — Josh Matlow, Ana Bailão, Mitzie Hunter and Brad Bradford — try to separate from the rest of the other top tier candidates and establish themselves as Chow’s main challenger.

Mayoral Election Nominations Close

Former police chief Mark Saunders represented the lone holdout for the debate, hosted by the Daily Bread Food Bank, which invited the top six candidates based on polling data to discuss their plans to tackle poverty and affordability.

Already halfway through the abbreviated 12-week race to the June 26 byelection, Siemiatycki says it’s a “high anxiety time” for the candidates playing catch up.

Zachary Spicer, a political science expert at York University, says some candidates who share policy positions will likely face pressure to bow out of the race to support those seen as standing a better shot at overtaking Chow, a former federal lawmaker and a long-standing member of the left-wing New Democratic Party.

More on Politics
TorontopoliticsToronto politicsCity of TorontoToronto electionToronto Mayoral Racetoronto mayoral debateToronto Mayoral ElectionMyer Siemiatycki2023 Toronto electiontoronto debatetoronto 2023 election
© 2023 The Canadian Press

