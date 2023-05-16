Menu

Fire

Alberta wildfires: Some oil and gas shutting in production again

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2023 12:26 pm
Pumpjacks draw out oil and gas from well heads near Calgary, Alta., Friday, April 28, 2023. Canada has the third largest oil reserves in the world and is the world's fourth largest oil producer. View image in full screen
Pumpjacks draw out oil and gas from well heads near Calgary, Alta., Friday, April 28, 2023. Canada has the third largest oil reserves in the world and is the world's fourth largest oil producer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Some oil and gas companies in Alberta are once again shutting in production as hot and dry conditions exacerbate the wildfire situation in the energy-producing province.

Last week some companies in the affected areas were able to restart operations as cooler temperatures and rainfall brought relief in some areas of the province.

But the situation this week has worsened due to shifting winds and hotter temperatures.

Click to play video: 'Alberta firefighters work to save Fox Creek as temperatures soar in Western Canada'
Alberta firefighters work to save Fox Creek as temperatures soar in Western Canada
Story continues below advertisement

Crescent Point Energy Corp. says it has once again shut in its entire 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production in the Kaybob Duvernay area, after previously reactivating a portion of this production last week.

Trending Now

The company says no damage to its assets has been reported.

There are currently 87 active wildfires in Alberta, 24 of which are out of control.

WildfiresOilAlberta weatherFiresOil and GasAlberta WildfiresAlberta wildfireGasAlberta oil and gasAlberta firesoil and gas plants
© 2023 The Canadian Press

