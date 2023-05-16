Winnipeg man ‘set for life’ with $1-million scratch ticket win

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is $1 million richer after getting lucky on a scratch-0ff lottery ticket.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation announced Tuesday that Gregory James is the province’s latest big winner thanks to a $5 Set For Life ticket, which he bought May 10 at a Bridgwater-area Red River Co-op.

James, who said he has yet to decide what to do with his winnings, can choose to receive the $1 million as a lump sum, or an annuity of $1,000 per week for the next 25 years.