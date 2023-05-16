Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec justice minister faces ethics probe after naming friend to provincial court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2023 11:38 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec legislators table bill to give themselves hefty raise'
Quebec legislators table bill to give themselves hefty raise
WATCH: Quebec legislators table bill to give themselves hefty raise
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette is facing an ethics investigation after appointing his friend as a provincial court judge.

Ethics commissioner Ariane Mignolet opened an investigation after receiving a complaint from the Liberal party regarding the nomination of Charles-Olivier Gosselin to Quebec court.

The probe was launched after Le Soleil newspaper reported that Jolin-Barrette had been a guest at Gosselin’s marriage in 2015.

Jolin-Barrette has admitted to not informing the premier or the cabinet that he and Gosselin were friends.

READ MORE: Quebec justice minister open to ethics probe after appointing longtime friend as judge

Liberal legislature member Monsef Derraji says he filed the complaint because the nomination raises ethical questions about the role that the justice minister played in the final phase of the appointment process.

Story continues below advertisement

The justice minister fills vacant judicial positions by choosing from a list of up to three names produced by an independent committee, then submits his or her choice to cabinet for approval — which is usually automatic.

Click to play video: 'Quebec Premier François Legault gets nearly 99% in confidence vote, says his mom will be proud'
Quebec Premier François Legault gets nearly 99% in confidence vote, says his mom will be proud
InvestigationLiberal PartyCAQSimon Jolin-BarretteJudgeQuebec courtQuebec Justice MinisterEthics ProbeAriane MignoletCharles-Olivier GosselinQuebec judge nomination
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers