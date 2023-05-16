Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

About one quarter of small forest fire in southern Nova Scotia contained

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2023 10:59 am
Global News Morning Halifax: May 16
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
A small wildfire near Nova Scotia’s southern coast is about one-quarter under control.

Patricia Jreige, a spokeswoman for the Department of Natural Resources, said today the size of the fire in the Little Harbour area of Shelburne County was about 56 hectares as of 10 a.m.

She says firefighting units deployed sprinkler systems to help protect structures in the affected area.

Jreige says power has been cut to customers for safety.

There are about eight firefighters and one helicopter involved in suppressing the fire.

Jreige says the department is working closely with municipal and emergency officials to determine when it is safe to restore power.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023.

More on Canada
Nova ScotiaWildfireFirefightersshelburneNova Scotia wildfireLittle Harbourlittle harbour wildfireshelburne county wildfireshelburne wildfire
© 2023 The Canadian Press

