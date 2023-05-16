About one quarter of small forest fire in southern Nova Scotia contained

Send this page to someone via email

A small wildfire near Nova Scotia’s southern coast is about one-quarter under control.

Patricia Jreige, a spokeswoman for the Department of Natural Resources, said today the size of the fire in the Little Harbour area of Shelburne County was about 56 hectares as of 10 a.m.

She says firefighting units deployed sprinkler systems to help protect structures in the affected area.

(1/2) Little Harbour, Shelburne Co. update (10am): wildfire is 25% contained. It’s being held at 56.5ha. 30 DNRR staff, 8 vol. firefighters & 1 helicopter on site. See next update here after 12 pm. pic.twitter.com/fThUaHdlHC — Natural Resources and Renewables (@NS_DNRR) May 16, 2023

Jreige says power has been cut to customers for safety.

There are about eight firefighters and one helicopter involved in suppressing the fire.

Jreige says the department is working closely with municipal and emergency officials to determine when it is safe to restore power.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023.