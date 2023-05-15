Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Former Rudy Giuliani aide accuses him of sexual assault, sues for $10M

By Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Posted May 15, 2023 7:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Rudy Giuliani’s NYC apartment raided by federal investigators'
Rudy Giuliani’s NYC apartment raided by federal investigators
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani's NYC apartment raided by federal investigators – Apr 28, 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A former associate of Rudy Giuliani is suing him for sexual assault, accusing Donald Trump‘s former personal lawyer of hiring her to fulfill his desire for a sexual relationship.

In a civil complaint filed on Monday and seeking at least $10 million, Noelle Dunphy said Giuliani began abusing her almost immediately after hiring her as an off-the-books employee in January 2019.

She said Giuliani made clear that satisfying his sexual demands was an “absolute requirement” of her job.

Dunphy had first publicly discussed her accusations in January but added many new details in a 69-page complaint filed against Giuliani and three of his namesake companies in a New York state court in Manhattan.

Click to play video: '‘This is disgusting’: Rudy Giuliani’s son after federal raid'
‘This is disgusting’: Rudy Giuliani’s son after federal raid

Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, said the former New York City mayor “unequivocally denies the allegations raised by Ms. Dunphy.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mayor Giuliani’s lifetime of public service speaks for itself and he will pursue all available remedies and counterclaims,” he added.

Giuliani, 78, was named Time magazine’s 2001 Person of the Year and became known as “America’s Mayor” for his response to the Sept. 11 attacks.

Dunphy said Giuliani promised to pay her $1 million a year and represent her for free in separate legal matters concerning domestic abuse but said he had to defer her pay until he settled his “acrimonious” divorce from his third wife, Judith.

Trending Now

According to Monday’s complaint, Giuliani “forced Ms. Dunphy to perform oral sex on him” throughout their relationship.

Click to play video: 'U.S. election: Rudy Giuliani appears to sweat hair dye during press conference on alleged voter fraud'
U.S. election: Rudy Giuliani appears to sweat hair dye during press conference on alleged voter fraud

Dunphy also said Giuliani went on “alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist, and antisemitic remarks” that made her work environment unbearable and fired her in January 2021 without paying her deferred salary.

Story continues below advertisement

“Giuliani presented himself as a generous employer and a hero,” the complaint said. “He was neither…. Through this case, Ms. Dunphy seeks a measure of justice from a man who thought his power and connections rendered him untouchable.”

The case is Dunphy v Giuliani et al, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 650033/2023.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

More on World
CrimeUSRudy GiulianiAlleged Sex AssaultFormer Rudy Giuliani aide sues sex assaultRudy Giuliani former aide suesRudy Giuliani sex assault accusation
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers