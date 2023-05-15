Family of Black boy allegedly confined at Toronto school prepares $5M lawsuit

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a six-year-old Black child whose parents allege he was confined to a tiny room at a Toronto elementary school say they are taking legal action.

The move comes after police recently announced officers had found “no evidence” to support a criminal charge of forcible confinement.

The police investigation, which concluded on May 11, was triggered after a complaint from the group Parents of Black Children (PoBC) that a six-year-old boy had allegedly been kept in an isolated room in the main office for a whole day at school.

After the complaint, the principal, the vice-principal and a teacher at the school — John Fisher Junior Public School — were placed on home assignment.

In a statement following the police probe, PoBC said it was “profoundly disappointed in the inadequate investigation conducted by the Toronto Police Services.”

The matter, however, does not appear to be resolved, with outstanding investigations and a potential lawsuit.

Darryl Singer, a lawyer at Diamond & Diamond who is representing the family of the boy, said the firm is in the process of preparing a potential $5-million lawsuit against the school board and the teachers and administrators involved in the alleged incident.

“Our client’s family has been traumatized by the shocking treatment their son received at school,” Singer wrote in a statement.

“No child should have to endure this sort of punishment.”

Global News sent the statement to the Toronto District School Board for a response. A spokesperson shared the letter administrators had sent to parents at John Fisher JPS on May 12, the day after police concluded their investigation.

In that letter, the local superintendent said a separate school board investigation had been underway into “multiple allegations raised against staff.” The school board investigation was paused because the Toronto Children’s Aid Society is also probing events surrounding the alleged events.

“When serious allegations are brought to our attention, TDSB procedures require us to first notify Toronto Police and the Children’s Aid Society,” part of the letter read.

“We recognize that this has been, and continues to be, a difficult time for students, staff and families – especially those directly involved who deserve a prompt resolution.”

When they concluded their investigation, Toronto police said “dozens” of people had been interviewed by investigators.