Environment

B.C. cement company gets $5M CleanBC funding for carbon capture technology

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 6:26 pm
B.C. Premier David Eby tours the Lafarge Canada facility in Richmond, B.C. on Monday, May 15, 2023. View image in full screen
B.C. Premier David Eby tours the Lafarge Canada facility in Richmond, B.C. on Monday, May 15, 2023. Global News
The B.C. government announced $5 million in funding for a major Canadian cement producer aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

The money will go to Richmond-based Lafarge Canada to help develop technology to capture and re-use carbon dioxide produced as a byproduct of the cement manufacturing process.

“We’ve certainly seen in past years record wildfires, floods and drought and we see fires in Alberta right now and in the northeast, and its a reminder to us of why we have to address climate change and we know doing nothing is just not an answer,” B.C. Premier David Eby said.

Click to play video: 'Queen’s University researches how to transform carbon dioxide into sustainable fuel'
Queen’s University researches how to transform carbon dioxide into sustainable fuel

“This new technology will help capture carbon dioxide gas from the plant’s manufacturing facility. This will then be reused to produce synthetic fuels and a novel cement blending material.”

The funding comes from the CleanBC Industry Fund, which grants carbon tax money collected from heavy industry to companies developing cleaner technology.

The initiative is currently in its fourth round of funding payouts, which Environment Minister George Heyman said will distribute nearly $90 million to 41 projects. Since its inception, the fund has paid out more than $240 million.

“These new projects are expected to reduce 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent over the next decade,” Heyman said.

“An easier way for people to understand it, it’s the equivalent of taking 54,000 cars off the road each year over a 10-year period.”

Lafarge Canada president and CEO for western Canada Brad Kohl said the company has been working on ways reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its plant for the last 15 years, and remains committed to looking at every possible path to reducing its footprint.

More on Science and Tech
Greenhouse Gas EmissionsGreenhouse GasCarbon CaptureConcreteLafargeLafarge CanadaCleanBCcarbon recylcingcarbon resuselafarge cement
