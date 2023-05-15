Murdered B.C. teen died of strangulation, forensic pathologist tells B.C. jury

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may disturb readers. Discretion is advised.

A B.C. teen girl found murdered in a Burnaby park nearly six years ago died of strangulation, a forensic pathologist told a Vancouver jury on Monday.

Ibrahim Ali has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the July 2017 killing. The victim’s identity is protected by a publication ban.

1:44 Global News obtains pictures of evidence submitted to court in Ibrahim Ali trial

Proceedings on Monday began with Crown prosecutors warning jurors that the evidence they were about to see included disturbing photographs.

Story continues below advertisement

The images were from the young teen victim’s autopsy, which was conducted by Dr. Jason Morin on July 20.

Morin told the jury his conclusion from the examination was that the girl died of strangulation. He further testified that he found small pinpoint hemorrhages on the teen’s face.

Her blue jean shorts and pink underwear were pulled down, Morin testified, with red and brown staining on both. However, Morin said he could not say what caused the stains.

Morin went on to describe injuries on and inside the teen’s body, and said he documented semen inside the girl.

Crown has previously told the jury it will present evidence that Ali’s DNA was found inside the victim.

1:39 Ibrahim Ali trial hears testimony on autopsy of teen girl

Ali’s defence has yet to cross examine the witness.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was last seen alive on July 18, 2017. She was reported missing, and her body was found hours later in Burnaby’s Central Park, on the border with Vancouver.

The trial has heard her wallet and cellphone were found nearby, along with a pair of headphones whose ownership remains unclear.

Crown’s theory is that Ali attacked and fatally strangled the girl in the course of sexually assaulting her.

The trial is expected to last until the end of June.

— with files from Rumina Daya