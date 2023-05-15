Menu

Canada

Bail reform: Justice minister to reveal plans for ‘targeted’ changes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2023 12:43 pm
Justice Minister David Lametti and the federal government are expected to bring forward legislation to enact bail reform as early as tomorrow.

Lametti has said he will make “targeted reforms” to the Criminal Code after the provinces and territories publicly raised concerns about repeat offenders.

The federal government says the reforms will aim to deal with repeat violent offenders and offences involving firearms and other dangerous weapons.

The premiers have asked for a “reverse onus” system for some offences, which would require a person seeking bail to prove why they should not stay behind bars.

Calls for action have grown after several high-profile crimes, including the shooting death of an Ontario Provincial Police officer in February, which police say was committed by a man who had been released on bail.

The federal Conservatives and law enforcement leaders have also put pressure on the Liberals to make bail more restrictive.

