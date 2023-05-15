Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man arrested for waving imitation gun near high school Friday afternoon

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 10:37 am
Grant Park High School as seen in this 2021 file photo. View image in full screen
Grant Park High School as seen in this 2021 file photo. Matt Purchase / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after allegedly waving a fake gun around and threatening a teenager near Grant Park High School on Friday afternoon.

Police said they received numerous calls about an armed man near Grant Avenue and Nathaniel Street around 1 p.m., and with the public’s help, managed to track down and arrest a 32-year-old suspect.

In the course of the arrest, which police say involved a “brief use-of-force encounter,” officers seized an imitation gun and three counterfeit $100 bills.

Because of the proximity to the school, and the suspect’s alleged threats toward a 16-year-old — who wasn’t injured in the incident — Grant Park High School went into a hold and secure until the man was arrested.

He now faces charges for possessing a weapon and counterfeit money, as well as uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, using an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, and mischief under $5,000.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Teens arrested for fight involving bear spray, imitation gun outside Winnipeg mall'
Teens arrested for fight involving bear spray, imitation gun outside Winnipeg mall
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegMischiefUttering Threatscounterfeit moneyimitation firearm
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers