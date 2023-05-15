Winnipeg man arrested for waving imitation gun near high school Friday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after allegedly waving a fake gun around and threatening a teenager near Grant Park High School on Friday afternoon.

Police said they received numerous calls about an armed man near Grant Avenue and Nathaniel Street around 1 p.m., and with the public’s help, managed to track down and arrest a 32-year-old suspect.

In the course of the arrest, which police say involved a “brief use-of-force encounter,” officers seized an imitation gun and three counterfeit $100 bills.

Because of the proximity to the school, and the suspect’s alleged threats toward a 16-year-old — who wasn’t injured in the incident — Grant Park High School went into a hold and secure until the man was arrested.

He now faces charges for possessing a weapon and counterfeit money, as well as uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, using an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, and mischief under $5,000.

