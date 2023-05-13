Boundary Lake, Goodlow evacuation order rescinded by Peace River Regional District

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation order which was issued due to the ongoing Boundary Lake wildfire, close to the Alberta-B.C. border, has been rescinded.

The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) rescinded it as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

This includes properties west of Clayhyrst Road between Cecil Lake Road and Moose Creek Road and properties on the north side of Moose Creek Road, west of Clayhurst Road.

Residents are allowed to return to their homes but the area does remain on evacuation alert.

The regional district said the order can be reinstated at any time but only if deemed necessary.

The Boundary Lake wildfire, which is straddling the Alberta-B.C. border, is still currently burning out of control.

It is an estimated 6,171 hectares and is suspected to be human-caused.

Residents are being advised to keep their vehicle’s gas tanks full and have a minimum of three days of food and essential supplies as local grocers may be low on stock.

The regional district has a Heading Back Home Guide that can be viewed online.

For more information, residents can contact the Peace River Regional District at 250-784-4838.