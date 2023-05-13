Avoid BX Creek, says RDNO, as hot weather increases snowmelt

With hot temperatures projected for the next week, the Regional District of North Okanagan has activated its emergency operations centre due to possible flooding.

In doing so on Friday, the RDNO said snowmelt is expected to accelerate into next week because of unseasonably high temperatures.

Environment Canada, which issued a special hot weather statement earlier in the week for B.C.’s Interior, is forecasting temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s this weekend.

“The highest temperatures are expected from Sunday through Tuesday,” said the national weather agency. “Daytime highs will be 10 to 15 C above seasonal values while overnight lows will be 5 to 10 degrees above what is normally experienced this time of year.”

That forecast, in turn, has the RDNO carefully eyeing Silver Star Mountain, which has around 900 mm (35 inches) of snowpack remaining.

“When it melts, much of this water runs down through the BX Creek,” said the regional district. “The RDNO advises the public to avoid the BX Creek for the next week, if not longer, due to the risk of swift moving water and rapid rises in stream levels.”

On May 9, the River Forecast Centre listed the Okanagan’s snowpack levels at 144 per cent of normal. The Boundary region was at 129 per cent.

The regional district added that it has closed a portion of the BX Creek Trail near the BX dog park.

“There is no fencing between the park and the trail, so dog owners must be cautious as to not let their dogs in the creek,” said the RDNO. “People that live in areas that are prone to flooding are encouraged to remain vigilant and prepare or update their household emergency plan.”

People are urged to stay away from the edges of streams, creeks and rivers, as banks may collapse without notice during spring runoff.

“The hot temperatures are likely to draw people to cool off in lakes,” said the RDNO, “but please keep in mind that bodies of water are cool at this time of year and may pose a risk of hypothermia and cold-water shock to people when they are exposed to cold water for a prolonged time.”