Weather

Record-breaking power usage expected as heat wave lands in B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2023 2:27 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: May 12'
B.C. evening weather forecast: May 12
The heat has arrived in the province. Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle has more on the special weather statement in your Fri., May 12, 2023 forecast.
BC Hydro is expecting potentially record-breaking demand on the power system as British Columbia and Alberta enter what’s forecast to be a blistering heat wave.

The company said if Monday’s forecast holds, peak hourly demand could go as high as 7,800-megawatt hours, about 1,300 more than is typical for the month of May.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: May 12'
B.C. evening weather forecast: May 12

In a statement Friday, it said historically the province hasn’t recorded anything above 7,500 megawatts in May.

Environment Canada is forecasting daytime temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal in parts of both provinces over the next several days, with heat peaking Sunday through Tuesday in the high 20s to low 30s.

The power company said its system can meet the additional demand, which is only about two-thirds of what’s typically recorded on the coldest days of the year.

During a cold snap last December, the highest-ever peak hourly demand hit 10,900-megawatt hours between 5 and 6 p.m. one day.

Click to play video: 'B.C. braces for weekend heat wave'
B.C. braces for weekend heat wave

The highest demand recorded in the warmer months was during the summer of 2021 when usage reached 8,568 megawatt hours.

Previously planned outages are being cancelled where possible to ensure customers have access to the electricity they need to keep cool.

Meanwhile, high streamflow advisories cover much of B.C. as the rising temperatures increase the risk of flooding due to melting snowpack in the mountains.

The Alberta government declared a provincial state of emergency last weekend in response to wildfires that have forced thousands of people from their homes.

Click to play video: 'Special statement issued for B.C. heat wave'
Special statement issued for B.C. heat wave

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 12, 2023

© 2023 The Canadian Press

