Crime

Three teens arrested after alleged baseball bat assault in East Kildonan

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 13, 2023 12:08 am
Three teenagers have been arrested and charged with assault after police say they attacked an adolescent man with a baseball bat and robbed him.

It happened in the early morning hours of May 7 outside a home near McLeod Avenue and Louelda Street in East Kildonan.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but later upgraded to stable.

A 14-year-old boy, and 15-year-old girl were charged with assault, while a 16-year-old boy faces charges of aggravated assault and robbery.

The three teens were arrested on May 11, four days after the incident.

 

