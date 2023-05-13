Three teens arrested after alleged baseball bat assault in East Kildonan

Send this page to someone via email

Three teenagers have been arrested and charged with assault after police say they attacked an adolescent man with a baseball bat and robbed him.

It happened in the early morning hours of May 7 outside a home near McLeod Avenue and Louelda Street in East Kildonan.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but later upgraded to stable.

A 14-year-old boy, and 15-year-old girl were charged with assault, while a 16-year-old boy faces charges of aggravated assault and robbery.

The three teens were arrested on May 11, four days after the incident.