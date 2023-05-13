Three teens arrested after alleged baseball bat assault in East Kildonan

Three teenagers have been arrested and charged with assault after police say they attacked an adolescent man with a baseball bat and robbed him.
It happened in the early morning hours of May 7 outside a home near McLeod Avenue and Louelda Street in East Kildonan.
The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but later upgraded to stable.
A 14-year-old boy, and 15-year-old girl were charged with assault, while a 16-year-old boy faces charges of aggravated assault and robbery.
The three teens were arrested on May 11, four days after the incident.
