Hot dry southern Alberta forecast elevates fire risk

Spring has sprung in southern Alberta but hot and dry conditions continue to put many parts of the region at risk of wildfires.

Lethbridge County remains under a fire restriction that was put in place on May 1.

Fire restrictions are also in place for neighboring municipalities including Vulcan County, County of Newell and Cypress County.

Clayton Rutberg, Coaldale fire chief, said this means burn piles and larger burn pit permits are mainly affected for county residents.

“Permits are suspended as part of that restriction but fire pits and approved incinerators are still OK,” said Rutberg.

He advises residents to use extra caution and be mindful of wind when using outdoor fire pits which are still permitted for now.

“There is still a lot of dry debris left over and going into next week with the warmer weather and things not cooling off quite as much at night, things will dry out fairly quickly and get a bit riskier for fires as well,” said Rutberg.

Coaldale has sent one engine crew of five people along with fire crews from Picture Butte, Coalhurst and Nobleford up north to help fight wildfires affecting much of central and northern Alberta.

Rutberg assures if a wildfire were to ignite in Lethbridge County, their resources are fully prepared.

“We have enough equipment here in Coaldale where it doesn’t really affect our response at all to be able to give up a truck. We’re fortunate enough to have lots of volunteers that are willing to go as well, so it doesn’t typically hurt our response at all,” said Rutberg.

There’s no rain in next week’s forecast. If the dry conditions persist, the county could escalate its restriction to a full fire ban. As for the City of Lethbridge, a fire advisory for the river valley continues.