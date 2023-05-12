Menu

Canada

Comments on energy sector from NDP candidate upset United Conservatives

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2023 4:30 pm
Video of NDP candidate speaking about Alberta’s oil and gas sector gains attention
As Alberta's political candidates continue their election campaigns, a video has surfaced of an NDP candidate making comments about the province's oil and gas sector. Saif Kaisar tells us why the video is gaining attention.
The United Conservative Party is demanding an apology from an NDP candidate for comments he made in a 2021 book about Alberta’s energy sector.

“Wild Roses are Worth It: Reimagining the Alberta Advantage” by Livingstone-Macleod candidate Kevin Van Tighem is described as a collection of provocative, personal and thoughtful essays.

UCP Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre candidate Jason Nixon says that in the book Van Tighem calls Albertans angry, entitled rednecks and resource exploiters.

Nixon says Van Tighem also compares the province’s energy industry to slavery and energy workers to slaves.

Van Tighem, who is also a conservationist, says in a statement on Twitter that “everybody’s insights evolve.”

Trending Now

He says Albertans rely on oil and gas and the province needs to maximize its value for the economy.

Analysis of the Alberta election landscape in Lethbridge
Alberta NDPUnited Conservative PartyAlberta electionAlberta election 20232023 Alberta ElectionLivingstone-MacleodKevin Van Tighem
© 2023 The Canadian Press

