Comments on energy sector from NDP candidate upset United Conservatives

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The United Conservative Party is demanding an apology from an NDP candidate for comments he made in a 2021 book about Alberta’s energy sector.

“Wild Roses are Worth It: Reimagining the Alberta Advantage” by Livingstone-Macleod candidate Kevin Van Tighem is described as a collection of provocative, personal and thoughtful essays.

UCP Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre candidate Jason Nixon says that in the book Van Tighem calls Albertans angry, entitled rednecks and resource exploiters.

Nixon says Van Tighem also compares the province’s energy industry to slavery and energy workers to slaves.

There's been attention on some words I wrote some years back. Everybody's insights evolve. I've been talking to hundreds of people in this province. People in Alberta rely on oil and gas. We need to build a future where we maximize its value to our economy. Oil was a vital… — Kevin Van Tighem (@Kevin_VanTighem) May 12, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Van Tighem, who is also a conservationist, says in a statement on Twitter that “everybody’s insights evolve.”

He says Albertans rely on oil and gas and the province needs to maximize its value for the economy.