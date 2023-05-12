Menu

Crime

Thompson woman was last seen in Winnipeg, RCMP say as search efforts underway

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 1:28 pm
Arlene Tait, 48, was last seen in Winnipeg on April 9. Her family reported her missing to the RCMP on May 10.
RCMP officers are searching for a missing woman from Thompson, Man.

Arlene Tait, 48, was last seen in Winnipeg on April 9. Police say her family was in contact with her that day.

In a press release on May 12, officials say they and her family are concerned for her well-being. She was reported missing by her family on May 10.

Tait is described as five feet three inches tall with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

