Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Ancient jars bought at thrift shop for $33 could fetch $84,000 at auction

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 1:10 pm
An associated pair of Chinese doucai 'lotus and chrysanthemum' jars.
An pair of Chinese doucai 'lotus and chrysanthemum' jars. Roseberys
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s the kind of score thrift store shoppers dream of.

One lucky bargain hunter recently picked up an ancient pair of Chinese jars from a London charity shop for £20 (CA$33) only to learn they could fetch up to £50,000 (approx. CA$84,000) when they head to auction next week.

The jars date back to the 18th century Qing dynasty and are known as doucai lotus and chrysanthemum jars. Doucai is a porcelain painting technique where elements are outlined in blue before being glazed.

Story continues below advertisement

“They definitely have a presence that’s hard to explain,” Bill Forrest, associate director and head of Chinese, Japanese and southeast Asian art at auction house Roseberys, where the jars will be auctioned off, told CNN.

“A really good piece of imperial porcelain is so well manufactured, so well produced with such skill and care, that they kind of exude a presence.”

According to Artnet.com, the 4.5-inch tall vases would have been created in the Chinese imperial kilns of Jingdezhen, Jiangxi province and were based on a prototype that has since been lost. Several identically patterned jars have been found over time and are considered important artifacts.

“These jars are extremely well-potted and painted with great skill and finesse,” Forrest told Artnet. “Of course, charity shops can be forgiven for overlooking such specialized objects as these due to the volume and variety of donations they receive.”

A closer look at the jars' fine details.
A closer look at the jars’ fine details. Roseberys

The delicately painted jars are adorned with winding lotus leaves and blooming chrysanthemum heads, painted in vivid enamelled red, green and yellow.

Story continues below advertisement

Forrest said that the seller, a “passionate collector” of ceramics, had no idea of the value of the jars but just “had to acquire them” from the thrift store.

Trending Now

“I think anyone who is in the presence of imperial Chinese porcelain, regardless of their experience, will feel drawn to them on some level,” Forrest said.

The "Qianlong" seals on the base of the jars.
The “Qianlong” seals on the base of the jars. Roseberys

It was only after they researched the inscription on the bottom of the jars that they began to understand the value and approached Roseberys.

Because the jars are missing their lids and have some small hairline imperfections, they are expected to sell for less than what similar items have fetched in recent years. According to the auction listing, a pair sold at Sotheby’s London in 2021 for US$350,000 and another pair was purchased from Christie’s Hong Kong in 2013 for $782,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The jars will go to auction at Roseberys on May 16. The seller plans to donate “a significant portion” of the profits to the charity supported by the thrift store.

Click to play video: '‘Really heartwarming’: Old war medals found in Calgary donation bin returned to family'
‘Really heartwarming’: Old war medals found in Calgary donation bin returned to family
More on World
Thrift Shop FindThrift shop findschinese jars thrift shopchinese jars thrift storeexpensive thrift shop findsexpensive thrift store findsQing dynasty jarsQing dynasty vasesthrift shop vasesthrift store jarsthrift store treasurethrift store vases
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers