Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Children approached, watched at three Winnipeg schools Thursday, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 12:50 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Winnipeg police child abuse unit is investigating three suspicious incidents in the River East-Transcona and Louis Riel School Divisions Thursday involving kids.

Police said they’ve met with school division officials regarding safety notices and planning after incidents that involved adult men watching or approaching children on school grounds.

In the first report, around 3:45 p.m., a man allegedly approached two children, aged nine and 11, at Wayoata Elementary School and tried to pull them toward him. The kids managed to escape and the man was last seen running north on Wayoata Street toward Kildare Avenue East.

An hour later, police said an 11-year-old student at Arthur Day Middle School was approached by a man — described as around 40 years old  — who tried to lure the victim with candy and video games. He allegedly grabbed the child, who was able to pull away. The man took off in a grey, four-door sedan before police could arrive.

Story continues below advertisement

Around 5 p.m., police said they were alerted by Victor H.L. Wyatt School officials that a man between the ages of 40 and 50 was spotted watching children in the schoolyard during the lunch hour.

Trending Now

The man fled the scene when approached by staff.

Anyone with information or home surveillance in the area is asked to call the child abuse unit at 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Boy, 10, approached by strange man Wednesday afternoon, Winnipeg police say'
Boy, 10, approached by strange man Wednesday afternoon, Winnipeg police say
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegChild abuse unitSuspicious IncidentsChildren Approachedsuspicious men
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers