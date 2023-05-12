Children approached, watched at three Winnipeg schools Thursday, police say

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg police child abuse unit is investigating three suspicious incidents in the River East-Transcona and Louis Riel School Divisions Thursday involving kids.

Police said they’ve met with school division officials regarding safety notices and planning after incidents that involved adult men watching or approaching children on school grounds.

In the first report, around 3:45 p.m., a man allegedly approached two children, aged nine and 11, at Wayoata Elementary School and tried to pull them toward him. The kids managed to escape and the man was last seen running north on Wayoata Street toward Kildare Avenue East.

An hour later, police said an 11-year-old student at Arthur Day Middle School was approached by a man — described as around 40 years old — who tried to lure the victim with candy and video games. He allegedly grabbed the child, who was able to pull away. The man took off in a grey, four-door sedan before police could arrive.

Around 5 p.m., police said they were alerted by Victor H.L. Wyatt School officials that a man between the ages of 40 and 50 was spotted watching children in the schoolyard during the lunch hour.

The man fled the scene when approached by staff.

Anyone with information or home surveillance in the area is asked to call the child abuse unit at 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).