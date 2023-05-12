Waterloo Regional Council approves new deal with Grand River Transit employees

Send this page to someone via email

The agreement between Waterloo Region and Grand River Transit employees was approved at regional council on Thursday night, marking the final stage in the contract process.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with UNIFOR Local 4304,” Regional Chair Karen Redman stated.

“The agreement was reached following hard work and commitment from the Region and Union membership. It is an agreement that is competitive for employees and fair to taxpayers.

Drivers and support staff returned to work on Thursday after the labour dispute shut down buses across the region for more than a week.

On Tuesday, union members voted to ratify the deal, which the region says will provide an overall increase of 9.88 per cent in wages and benefits over three years.

The transit drivers had walked off the job on April 30, shutting down buses including specialized services.

As a make-do for those affected by the transit strike, the region is offering free transit service right through the end of Victoria Day Weekend.