Canada

Waterloo Regional Council approves new deal with Grand River Transit employees

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 11:03 am
The main entrance to Grand River Transit's Charles Street Transit Terminal in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The main entrance to Grand River Transit's Charles Street Transit Terminal in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
The agreement between Waterloo Region and Grand River Transit employees was approved at regional council on Thursday night, marking the final stage in the contract process.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with UNIFOR Local 4304,” Regional Chair Karen Redman stated.

“The agreement was reached following hard work and commitment from the Region and Union membership. It is an agreement that is competitive for employees and fair to taxpayers.

Drivers and support staff returned to work on Thursday after the labour dispute shut down buses across the region for more than a week.

On Tuesday, union members voted to ratify the deal, which the region says will provide an overall increase of 9.88 per cent in wages and benefits over three years.

The transit drivers had walked off the job on April 30, shutting down buses including specialized services.

As a make-do for those affected by the transit strike, the region is offering free transit service right through the end of Victoria Day Weekend.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

