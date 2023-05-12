Smoke, fog causes multi-vehicle pileups on highways east of Edmonton

See more sharing options

Strathcona County RCMP said heavy smoke and fog resulted in multiple collisions on Highway 21 and Highway 14 Friday morning.

RCMP said first responders were called to at least two multi-vehicle collisions on Highway 21 near Township Road 520.

“Visibility in the area is extremely poor due to heavy smoke from the wildfires combined with moisture in the air,” RCMP said in a 6:45 a.m. news release.

It was clear from the Global 1 helicopter that at least a dozen vehicles, including several large transport trucks, were involved.

View image in full screen Strathcony County first responders on scene at several multi-vehicle collisions on Highway 21 east of Edmonton on Friday, May 12, 2023. Dave Carels, Global News

There have been crashes and other traffic disruptions on Highway 21.

RCMP have diverted traffic on Highway 21 at Wye Road and Highway 14 due to collisions on Highway 21.

RCMP are asking drivers to avoid the area. Travel is not recommended.

STARS Air Ambulance was also called to the scene.

There is no confirmation yet on the number or extent of potential injuries.

View image in full screen Strathcony County first responders on scene at several multi-vehicle collisions on Highway 21 east of Edmonton on Friday, May 12, 2023. Dave Carels, Global News

A bus arrived on scene at around 8:15 a.m. to transport affected passengers and drivers.

Global News crews saw that roads are closed from Highway 21 to Range Road 231.

