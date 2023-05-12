Menu

Environment

Smoke, fog causes multi-vehicle pileups on highways east of Edmonton

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 10:31 am
Click to play video: 'Alberta wildfires: Satellite captures footage of fires ravaging the province'
Alberta wildfires: Satellite captures footage of fires ravaging the province
As emergency crews battle blazes in western Canada, doctors manage the fallout in emergency rooms. The result is that more people need medical attention because of gases and particulate matter being released into the air. Katherine Ward has more.
Strathcona County RCMP said heavy smoke and fog resulted in multiple collisions on Highway 21 and Highway 14 Friday morning.

RCMP said first responders were called to at least two multi-vehicle collisions on Highway 21 near Township Road 520.

“Visibility in the area is extremely poor due to heavy smoke from the wildfires combined with moisture in the air,” RCMP said in a 6:45 a.m. news release.

It was clear from the Global 1 helicopter that at least a dozen vehicles, including several large transport trucks, were involved.

Strathcony County first responders on scene at several multi-vehicle collisions on Highway 21 east of Edmonton on Friday, May 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Strathcony County first responders on scene at several multi-vehicle collisions on Highway 21 east of Edmonton on Friday, May 12, 2023. Dave Carels, Global News

There have been crashes and other traffic disruptions on Highway 21.

RCMP have diverted traffic on Highway 21 at Wye Road and Highway 14 due to collisions on Highway 21.

RCMP are asking drivers to avoid the area. Travel is not recommended.

STARS Air Ambulance was also called to the scene.

There is no confirmation yet on the number or extent of potential injuries.

Strathcony County first responders on scene at several multi-vehicle collisions on Highway 21 east of Edmonton on Friday, May 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Strathcony County first responders on scene at several multi-vehicle collisions on Highway 21 east of Edmonton on Friday, May 12, 2023. Dave Carels, Global News

A bus arrived on scene at around 8:15 a.m. to transport affected passengers and drivers.

Global News crews saw that roads are closed from Highway 21 to Range Road 231.

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke can pose health hazards to those located far distances away'
Wildfire smoke can pose health hazards to those located far distances away

 

Alberta RCMPEdmonton TrafficAlberta WildfiresStrathcona CountyStrathcona County RCMPAlberta EMSHighway 21Strathcona County Firealberta highway 21fog trafficsmoke traffic
