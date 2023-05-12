Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Video shows violent attack against man in Toronto mosque parking lot

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 8:45 am
Click to play video: '2 suspects violently attack man in Toronto mosque parking lot'
2 suspects violently attack man in Toronto mosque parking lot
WATCH: Security footage captured Wednesday shows two men approaching and attacking a victim in the parking lot of a mosque in Toronto.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video obtained by Global News shows a shocking, violent attack against a man in the parking lot of a mosque in Toronto’s east end.

The surveillance video shows the victim walking through the parking lot of Baitul Aman Masjid when he is approached by two masked men all dressed in dark clothing.

One man appears to be holding a bat and begins striking the man while the other man can be seen kicking and punching.

The two are then seen getting into a light-coloured sedan that drives off.

Another person inside a parked car in the lot gets out to help the victim.

Toronto Police said an assault in a parking lot in the area of Danforth and Victoria Park avenues was reported at 7:48 p.m. on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators told Global News that after speaking with the victim, “the attack does not appear to be hate-motivated.” They also said it does not appear to be a random attack but the motive for it is unclear.

Trending Now

The victim suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

Imam Muhammad Kamruzzaman from the Baitul Aman Masjid told Global News the victim and his family “are really scared.”

He also said the mosque will be holding a demonstration outside of the mosque on Friday afternoon to call for justice.

More on Crime
Toronto PoliceTorontoDanforth AvenueVictoria Park Avenuemosque attackToronto MosqueBaitul Aman MasjidBaitul Aman Masjid parking lotToronto mosque attack
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers