Video shows violent attack against man in Toronto mosque parking lot

Video obtained by Global News shows a shocking, violent attack against a man in the parking lot of a mosque in Toronto’s east end.

The surveillance video shows the victim walking through the parking lot of Baitul Aman Masjid when he is approached by two masked men all dressed in dark clothing.

One man appears to be holding a bat and begins striking the man while the other man can be seen kicking and punching.

The two are then seen getting into a light-coloured sedan that drives off.

Another person inside a parked car in the lot gets out to help the victim.

Toronto Police said an assault in a parking lot in the area of Danforth and Victoria Park avenues was reported at 7:48 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators told Global News that after speaking with the victim, “the attack does not appear to be hate-motivated.” They also said it does not appear to be a random attack but the motive for it is unclear.

The victim suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

Imam Muhammad Kamruzzaman from the Baitul Aman Masjid told Global News the victim and his family “are really scared.”

He also said the mosque will be holding a demonstration outside of the mosque on Friday afternoon to call for justice.