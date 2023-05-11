Menu

Canada

A basketball court joins other park amenities near Winnipeg’s Glenlawn Collegiate

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 6:53 pm
A new basketball court at St. Vital Memorial Park is located near Glenlawn Collegiate in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
A new basketball court at St. Vital Memorial Park is located near Glenlawn Collegiate in Winnipeg. Talia Ricci / Global News
A nearly year-long project to build a recreational amenity for the community is over.

The City of Winnipeg celebrated the opening of a new basketball court at the St. Vital Memorial Park on May 11. Costing $275,000, the court is located at 100 Sunset Blvd. and sits adjacent to Glenlawn Collegiate.

The project commemorates the school’s 100th anniversary. Celebrations for the occasion are scheduled for May 18 to 20.

Community councillor Brian Mayes said he was delighted when the project began.

“The amenities at St. Vital Memorial Park are well-used and a key destination for families and youth in the area,” said Mayes.

“The new basketball court will provide increased recreational opportunities for residents and give us spaces where we can enjoy time with family and friends.”

The park has received various upgrades over the years, from the creation of a new turf field to the revitalization of the Bonivital Soccer Club’s clubhouse.

Glenlawn Collegiate principle Dionne Potapinski said a basketball court perfectly complements other amenities that are available.

“Over the years we have noticed that our youth love to be outside at lunch and when they do not have a class. We wanted to make sure there were as many spaces available to them as possible, to be able to be active,” said Potapinksi.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg basketball group raises funds for Kenya court'
Winnipeg basketball group raises funds for Kenya court
