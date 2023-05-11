Menu

Share



Canada

Cattle seized from Quebec farm at the centre of last summer’s fugitive cow ordeal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2023 6:38 pm
Cows on a dairy farm, in Saint-Henri-de-Taillon, Que., Tuesday, September 25, 2018. View image in full screen
Cows on a dairy farm, in Saint-Henri-de-Taillon, Que., Tuesday, September 25, 2018. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
Quebec’s agriculture department says it has seized 38 cattle from the central Quebec farm that was home to a group of fugitive cows that escaped last summer and went on the run for months.

Yohan Dallaire Boily, a spokesman for the agriculture department, says the cattle were seized from Ferme Clément Lapointe et fils after a recent inspection found the safety and well-being of some of the animals was at risk.

He says the animals will be assessed by a veterinarian and that a report will be submitted to prosecutors, who will determine whether any charges will be laid.

Twenty-four cattle escaped from the farm in Saint-Barnabé, Que., around 130 kilometres northeast of Montreal, in July.

Trending Now

The final members of the herd were not recaptured until January — despite numerous attempts, including one that involved a group of cowboys from a nearby town.

Dallaire Boily says the agriculture department had been conducting frequent inspections since November to ensure that the recaptured animals were being properly treated.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

