How ’empty nester’ policy is forcing N.B. woman from her apartment of 18 years

Kimberly Donald is scrambling to find a new apartment now that she’s being evicted from the NB Housing unit she’s lived in since 2005.

In February, she was told she would need to move to a one-bedroom unit from her current two-bedroom unit as her son no longer lives with her.

This is due to NB Housing’s “empty nester” policy.

In late April, Donald received a written notice saying she needed to vacate her current unit by the end of June.

“When I talked to (NB Housing), they said they have (no units) available,” Donald said.

“They gave me papers saying that I’m responsible to find my own place and they’ll approve or not approve it depending on the price cap.”

NB Housing Corporation spokesperson Jennifer Vienneau told Global News in an emailed statement that under the policy, its process is to “work with the affected tenant to find a more appropriate housing option.”

“This can include another suitable public housing unit, if one is available,” Vienneau said. “This is in addition to the Rent Supplement Program, should there be no suitable provincially owned vacant units available.”

Donald has been searching websites like Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace day in and day out to find a suitable one-bedroom that comes under the province’s price cap.

According to a letter she received from the province, her new one-bedroom must come in at $925 including heat, or $825 with no utilities included.

Vienneau said that number was determined using the median market rent table as determined by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

Donald said it’s almost impossible to find a one-bedroom for that price, and the province will not pay for a bachelor unit.

“I found one and it was tiny and disgusting; there were roaches on the floor. It was just not good,” Donald said, saying most one-bedrooms listed cost at minimum $1,000 per month.

She said it’s hard for her to even get a hold of potential landlords.

“I’ve had landlords tell me that I could look at the apartment and then I get a text message or a call saying that they’ve already rented it,” she said.

“I’ve had challenges with them not subsidizing, they don’t want to deal with NB Housing.”

Donald depends on income assistance as she is unable to work due to multiple disabilities and health issues.

She received a letter from the Department of Social Development on May 2 indicating she needed to provide a new address by May 24 in order to ensure her income assistance “would not be delayed.”

“I don’t know if I can find an apartment that quick. It’s very complicated and stressful,” she said.

A representative for the Department of Social Development told Global News that, “Eligibility for Social Assistance is not impacted by whether or not individuals have a permanent residence.”

“However, Social Development does request information, such as current address, to ensure accurate and up to date client file information,” it said.

Donald said the stress of unsuccessfully looking for an apartment with a looming deadline has negatively affected her physical and mental health.

She said she asked for assistance finding a unit from NB Housing and was told there was nothing they could do.

“I’m not asking to stay here. I know they need the unit, I get it,” she said.

“I’m asking for their help, either with moving expenses, or to help me find an apartment or give me an extension if I’m unsuccessful. I’m not asking for much, I’m just asking for a chance.”

Vienneau said in cases where the housing needs of a tenant change, “an alternative option is always offered and working with the tenant to find a resolution is our priority.”