Environment

Greenpeace accuses Alberta oil companies of ‘greenwashing’ in commercials

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2023 5:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada’s oil and gas companies failing to meet environment commitments: Pembina Institute'
Canada’s oil and gas companies failing to meet environment commitments: Pembina Institute
A report from the Pembina Institute says little has been done by members of the Pathways Alliance — an industry group of the six biggest oil and gas producers — to meet its commitment to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. As Tom Vernon reports, the study found the producers haven't actually started making investments or announced specific projects – Sep 26, 2022
The Competition Bureau of Canada has opened an investigation into allegations of greenwashing against the Pathways Alliance, a consortium of oilsands companies.

Greenpeace Canada says it made the allegations earlier this year, together with representatives from the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment (CAPE) and Environmental Defence, as well as a concerned student from Guelph University.

Greenpeace says it is concerned about the Pathways Alliance’s “Let’s Clear the Air” marketing campaign.

The campaign talks up oilsands firms’ plan to get to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

But Greenpeace alleges the campaign is a misrepresentation, because it doesn’t account for the emissions generated by the use of the fossil fuel products Pathways sells, only for emissions generated during the production process.

In its letter to the complainants, the Competition Bureau said its inquiry will seek to determine if the Pathways Alliance advertising campaign made false or misleading environmental representations.

Alberta OiloilsandsAlberta oil and gasGreenpeaceCompetition BureauPathways Alliancegreenwashing
© 2023 The Canadian Press

