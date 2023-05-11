Menu

Politics

Alberta NDP promise $1.2B in funding for new Calgary schools, health center and transit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2023 4:54 pm
Decision Alberta: Analyzing the leaders’ tours
Videos on the upcoming election
The Alberta NDP is promising to build more hospitals, schools and light-rail transit lines in Calgary if the party is elected on May 29.

Leader Rachel Notley is to make an announcement to spend $1.2 billion on infrastructure at a rally this evening with supporters in northwestern Calgary.

She says in a statement that the money is to go toward projects such as light-rail transit, a north health campus and 40 new schools.

Notley says the funding will create thousands of jobs over the next three years.

She also repeated an earlier pledge to build a permanent post-secondary campus in the city’s downtown.

Both parties have been focused on Alberta’s largest city during this month’s election campaign.

Alberta politics, NDP, Alberta Legislature, Rachel Notley, Alberta NDP, Schools, Alberta election, Hospitals, Alberta election 2023, Campaign Promises, Alberta New Democratic Party
© 2023 The Canadian Press

