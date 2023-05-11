Alberta NDP promise $1.2B in funding for new Calgary schools, health center and transit

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta NDP is promising to build more hospitals, schools and light-rail transit lines in Calgary if the party is elected on May 29.

Leader Rachel Notley is to make an announcement to spend $1.2 billion on infrastructure at a rally this evening with supporters in northwestern Calgary.

She says in a statement that the money is to go toward projects such as light-rail transit, a north health campus and 40 new schools.

Notley says the funding will create thousands of jobs over the next three years.

She also repeated an earlier pledge to build a permanent post-secondary campus in the city’s downtown.

Both parties have been focused on Alberta’s largest city during this month’s election campaign.